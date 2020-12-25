Kris Kringle Town offers winter wonderland to Southeast Michigan

BEDFORD, Mich. (WTVG) - Some people decorate their homes for Christmas, but a family in Bedford is taking it to the next level. They have built an entire Christmas village in their front yard and welcome anyone to come and enjoy it.

“We see all these people coming, laughing and talking, and they forget the world for a few minutes,” says Kris Kringle Town creator Tom Kortas.

The entrance to Kris Kringle Town in Bedford is like a portal to a winter wonderland.

“These pretty lights are pretty and I like that sleigh, and the gingerbread house has a lot of candy in it,” says 3 1/2-year-old Roselyn Fuerstenberg.

It’s a magical place where elves play, children laugh, and the hot chocolate never runs out. Sometimes guests are even lucky enough to get a visit from the big guy himself.

This is the home of Mary and Bill Kortas. The couple, along with Mary’s sister, Linda Belcik, spends five weeks every year building a Christmas getaway in their front yard.

“We’re just a group of senior citizens having fun,” says Mary.

They get visitors from all over the world. So far this year, the furthest is from Hawaii.

“They come as strangers and they leave as friends,” says Belchik.

This slice of the North Pole has unanimous approval from the foremost local Christmas experts. The children of Bedford love the place.

Kris Kringle Town is located on the 100 block of Feltis Avenue in Bedford and is open every night from 6-10.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.