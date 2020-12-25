Advertisement

Man charged for slashing victim with box cutter over light being turned off

Hobart Johnson allegedly slashed a victim's throat, face, and ears several times during an...
Hobart Johnson allegedly slashed a victim's throat, face, and ears several times during an argument about a light being turned off on Friday, Dec. 25.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is being charged with felonious assault after he allegedly got in a physical fight with someone after a light was turned off early Christmas morning.

Hobart Johnson, 55, was booked into Lucas County Jail and will appear in court Saturday morning.

According to court documents, Johnson allegedly took a box cutter and slashed the victim’s throat, face, and ears several times after a light was turned out.

The victim was taken to the emergency room for treatment. There is no word on the severity of injuries.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of six passed away just two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.
Nurse’s sudden death from COVID-19 leaves behind six children in need
Family members are hoping images of Mary Jane Croft VanGilder will provide answers in a search...
New investigation aims to shed light on missing person case 75 years later
Lemonte Bronner was arrested and charged with domestic violence on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Police officer injured while arresting Toledo man accused of domestic violence
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Toledo Police Department cruiser.
TPD investigating after woman shot in car on Dorr

Latest News

Police light bar
Police investigating double fatal shooting in Southeast Michigan
Light up the holidays!: Northwood
Light up the holidays!: Northwood
A vacant house caught on fire just before noon on Christmas day.
Vacant house in West Toledo burns on Christmas Day
With Ohio Governor Mike DeWine advising families to limit traditional Christmas get-togethers,...
Rolling with the times: Family gathers in parking lot to celebrate Christmas Eve