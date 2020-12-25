Man charged for slashing victim with box cutter over light being turned off

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is being charged with felonious assault after he allegedly got in a physical fight with someone after a light was turned off early Christmas morning.

Hobart Johnson, 55, was booked into Lucas County Jail and will appear in court Saturday morning.

According to court documents, Johnson allegedly took a box cutter and slashed the victim’s throat, face, and ears several times after a light was turned out.

The victim was taken to the emergency room for treatment. There is no word on the severity of injuries.

