Man charged for slashing victim with box cutter over light being turned off
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is being charged with felonious assault after he allegedly got in a physical fight with someone after a light was turned off early Christmas morning.
Hobart Johnson, 55, was booked into Lucas County Jail and will appear in court Saturday morning.
According to court documents, Johnson allegedly took a box cutter and slashed the victim’s throat, face, and ears several times after a light was turned out.
The victim was taken to the emergency room for treatment. There is no word on the severity of injuries.
