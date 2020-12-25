Advertisement

Nurse’s sudden death from COVID-19 leaves behind six children in need

Vania Underwood passed away unexpectedly two weeks after contracting the virus, leaving behind her husband and six children before Christmas
The nurse, wife, and mother of six lost her battle with COVID-19 on December 19th, 2020.
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Vania Underwood passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 19th. Her husband, Issac, says she was a loving wife and most of all a caring mother.

She’s leaves behind 6 wonderful children ranging from the ages of 16 to 3 years old.

Vania was a Registered Nurse at ABC Home Healthcare and also worked at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, where she cared for patients in the COVID-19 unit.

Her husband tells 13abc Vania began having symptoms of the virus, developing pain in her leg and trouble breathing just two weeks before losing her battle to the same virus she’d worked on the front lines to help people recover from.

A GoFundMe page was created to assist the Underwood family with the unexpected expenses of her death.

You can click here to donate.

