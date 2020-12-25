Perrysburg family takes Christmas on the road

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Christmas spirit didn’t miss Tim Saddoris this year. All you have to do is check out the Perrysburg man’s camper this year.

Saddoris created his Christmas chariot in November, taking four days to hook up 3,000 Christmas lights to his 20-year-old camper.

“I figured this year we do something special, put some lights on it,” Saddoris said. “We drove to the zoo. It was pretty incredible. The honking that we got. The pictures that were being taken.”

Saddoris thought it was important to spread more holiday cheer during what he called a tough year.

“There’s so much uncertainty and fear, sometimes anger,” Saddoris said. “The little things matter so much right now. I encourage everyone to shift your energy and put it into something positive.”

Hooking up the lights wasn’t an easy process for Saddoris. He had to build a custom frame for the roof of the RV to hold the lights. Then of couse, there were tests to make sure they wouldn’t fly off as he was driving down the road.

Saddoris and his family rolled out every week to spread some holiday cheer. People will post their addresses to Facebook, and the Saddoris family will put it in Google maps and plan out their trip.

“We’ve had lots of request from parents with disabled kids or kids with autoimmune issues or whatever they just can’t leave,” Saddoris said. “We’ve had a lot of requests saying please drive by.”

