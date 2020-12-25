Police investigating double fatal shooting in Southeast Michigan

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - Police in Michigan are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Thursday afternoon in Medina Township.

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call around 4:21 p.m. for a possible double fatal shooting in the 15000 block of Lime Creek Rd.

Officers found the bodies of a husband and wife in the home, a 59-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman. Investigators have determined there is a history of domestic violence in the home.

The bodies were found by a relative who had come to the home for a planned family get-together.

As of Friday afternoon, the names have not been released. Police continue to investigate the incident.

