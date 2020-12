TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant house on the 2400 block of Trenton Avenue caught fire late Friday morning. The call came in at 11:20 in the morning.

Toledo Fire and Rescue confirms that the house has burned before. There are no utility connections. No one was injured. The house will likely be put on a list to be torn down.

