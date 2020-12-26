Advertisement

12/25: Dan’s Christmas Night Forecast

Back above freezing by Sunday
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
We got our White Christmas in Toledo after all, with 1″ officially picked up at Toledo Express (1-2″ average in Lucas County, much higher further east toward Erie/Huron County)... but the bitter cold remains for another day. We’ll barely touch the freezing mark Saturday, albeit with a few breaks of sun. Sunday will get us near 40 degrees with rain switching to a brief window for snow early Monday. The last few days of 2020 will bounce between the 30s and 40s, ending with a rain/snow mix on New Year’s Eve.

