12/25: Dan’s Christmas Night Forecast

We got our White Christmas in Toledo after all, with 1″ officially picked up at Toledo Express (1-2″ average in Lucas County, much higher further east toward Erie/Huron County)... but the bitter cold remains for another day. We’ll barely touch the freezing mark Saturday, albeit with a few breaks of sun. Sunday will get us near 40 degrees with rain switching to a brief window for snow early Monday. The last few days of 2020 will bounce between the 30s and 40s, ending with a rain/snow mix on New Year’s Eve.

