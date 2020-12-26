Advertisement

Christmas dinners for frontline workers

By Erica Murphy
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

A local health system and a group of churches are banding together to make sure hundreds of frontline workers have a traditional Christmas meal this week.

Hospitals, including McLaren St. Luke’s has frontliners who are working during the holiday.

Those workers are going to get a hot meal today and tomorrow.

One company rep says its a well- coordinated effort.

“We have a staging area where we place the meals and then we are able to deliver them. They are preparing meals for day shift and night shift workers. We’ll have four different deliveries over the 24th and 25th,” says company rep, Kellie Pack.

$6,000 was donated to make this happen.

The meals are being prepared by The Pinnacle and will be delivered during all three shifts today and tomorrow.

Kellie Pack says the hospital is always looking for ways to support their staff and the community is wecome to help.

“If people are looking for ways to support our frontline healthcare workers who are working tirelessly. Day in day out taking care of patients they can reach out to McLaren St. Luke’s and there’s no amount of help that’s too small or not appreicated,” says Pack.

