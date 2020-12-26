Community kindness pays for surgery

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - 2020 has kept Andrew Smith down for months. He sums up the year: “It started good, went really bad, and then it’s just completely great again.”

Smith suffered a workout injury in September. He tells 13abc of the experience: “You learn to miss work and all the little things you usually overlook in life.”

For many, that’s the “COVID normal”. But it’s a little different for him. “My thigh kind of gave out after a 3-mile run,” he says. “And I collapsed and couldn’t put any weight on it.”

After multiple rounds of testing, doctors diagnosed him with osteonecrosis. His femur was dead, and he hasn’t been able to walk since.

Smith is a machinist with a company in Perrysburg. He’s off on disability for now, and while he has insurance, it’s been a rough ride. A few weeks ago, Smith says he was robbed.

Emily Smith is Andrew’s sister. She says, “I was heartbroken, I was like, ‘he’s been through so much, I can’t imagine how he’s going to cope with all of this.”

So, Emily set up a Go-Fund-Me account earlier this month to help with medical costs. Within days, donors overshot the goal of $3,000. “We know it’s a really difficult time for people to give, with the holidays and COVID, so watching the support, even just the messages, has been incredible,” Emily tells 13abc.

Andrew adds, “I give my thanks and praises to them, and I’ll continue to for a long time because I’m more than appreciative of them. I don’t think I’ll ever stop thanking them.”

Surgery to replace his hip is now paid for and scheduled for January. And, of course, Andrew is looking forward to it. He says, “I just can’t wait to be back to normal. I don’t even know what it’s going to be like. It’s just going to feel like a whole new life again.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.