McLaren St. Luke’s treats workers to traditional Christmas meals

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Hospitals across the country are filled with front line workers spending their Christmas holiday at work. McLaren St. Luke’s and a group of churches came together to make sure local workers all had a traditional Christmas meal this week.

The workers got a hot meal on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. According to Kellie Pack with McLaren St. Luke’s, the meals are a well-coordinated effort.

“We have a staging area where we place the meals and then we are able to deliver them,” she said. “They are preparing meals for day shift and night shift workers. We’ll have four different deliveries over the 24th and 25th.”

Meals were prepared by The Pinnacle in Maumee, with $6,000 donated to help the meals happen. The meals were delivered to all three shifts.

Pack said the hospital is always looking for ways to support its staff, and the community is always welcomed to help.

“If people are looking for ways to support our frontline healthcare workers, who are working tirelessly day in day out taking care of patients, they can reach out to McLaren St. Luke’s,” Pack said. “There’s no amount of help that’s too small or not appreciated.”

