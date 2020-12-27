Advertisement

12/26: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Back above freezing Sunday; rain/wind return late
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The home stretch of 2020 will deliver two potential rounds of rain/snow. The first will arrive late Sunday through Monday, with 30-40 mph winds also returning overnight (Sunday highs near 40). Round 2 rolls in for New Year’s Eve, though any precip falling on December 31st should remain liquid -- the first day of 2021, however, gives a decent chance of accumulating snow.

Two rounds of rain/snow to close out the year. Dan Smith explains.
12/26: Dan's Saturday 11pm Forecast
Dec. 26, 2020: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
We had a white Christmas after all... but when will we get back above freezing? Dan Smith has...
12/25: Dan’s Christmas Night Forecast