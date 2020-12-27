12/26: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

The home stretch of 2020 will deliver two potential rounds of rain/snow. The first will arrive late Sunday through Monday, with 30-40 mph winds also returning overnight (Sunday highs near 40). Round 2 rolls in for New Year’s Eve, though any precip falling on December 31st should remain liquid -- the first day of 2021, however, gives a decent chance of accumulating snow.

