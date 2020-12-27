Advertisement

12/27: Dan's Sunday Evening Forecast

Rain/wind overnight; more rain/snow for New Year's
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 6:39 PM EST
The breeze will slowly subside Monday, with a few snow showers lingering -- highs back to the mid-30s. Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds, before our final weathermaker of 2020 arrives. Wednesday will see pure liquid rain, while New Year’s Eve could bring a rain/snow mix as another front rolls through. Snow totals should keep to 1-2″ for most, especially if we stay warmer for longer. Lingering rain/snow showers and highs in the mid-40s continue for the first day of 2021.

