12/27: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

The breeze will slowly subside Monday, with a few snow showers lingering -- highs back to the mid-30s. Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds, before our final weathermaker of 2020 arrives. Wednesday will see pure liquid rain, while New Year’s Eve could bring a rain/snow mix as another front rolls through. Snow totals should keep to 1-2″ for most, especially if we stay warmer for longer. Lingering rain/snow showers and highs in the mid-40s continue for the first day of 2021.

