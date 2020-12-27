Armed robbery suspect in Monroe County flees police, sparks chase in Toledo

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that resulted in a police chase in Toledo Saturday night.

The robbery happened about 5:10pm at the Rite Aide store located on the 7000-block of Secor Road in Lambertville.

A police report states that a preliminary investigation revealed that the 31-year-old suspect, who was driving a black color Chevy Impala, was previously involved in two hit-and-run accidents in Bedford Township. Deputy Steven Warren, with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, was approached by a citizen and advised of a vehicle with heavy front end damage parked in the parking lot of the Rite Aide on Secor near Sterns, according to authorities.

Deputy Warren responded to the area and found the vehicle in the parking lot and the suspect exiting the store with several bottles of liquor with the security tops still in place.

According to a police report, the suspect fled the scene, striking Deputy Warren’s patrol unit, before heading south on Secor into Toledo.

Deputies and officers with the Toledo Police Department pursued the suspect, who was eventually stopped on Central Ave. and taken into custody.

Authorities say that suspect was allegedly involved in at least three separate retail frauds of alcohol from Bedford Township businesses in the past several months.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, is being held at the Lucas County Jail and is facing charges of Strong Armed Robbery and Felonious Assault, among other charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

