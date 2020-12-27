Toledo store owner believes Adams Street closure for outdoor dining contributed to going out of business

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Davoon has served shoppers in the Glass City for nearly half a decade.

Owner Sandy Blackstone Carman explains she is closing her shop because of a major dip in sales amid the pandemic and actions by the City of Toledo allowing Adams Street to be shut off Friday nights and Saturdays from noon until 10 PM.

“I’ve had multiple customers call and say I thought you were open, I thought you were open,” said Carman. “We are open! Well, I couldn’t get there so I went to West Gate, you know somewhere else.”

Since the start of the pandemic members of the Village on Adams: a group made up of business owners on the street have worked in partnership with city officials to be permitted to shut down several blocks to allow outdoor dining. The Adams Street road closure for outdoor dining ran from June until November.

“I think it drove a lot of new traffic to the street,” said Village on Adams founding member Zach Lahey. “A lot of people who weren’t comfortable dining indoors still found a way to go out.”

Zach Lahey, owner of Manhattans told 13abc the closure came with what he says was street-wide support.

“It’s something we cleared with all retail shops before we did the closures,” said Lahey. “They were all very eager to see the business be driven to our street.”

Staff at Davoon disagree.

“You can’t close off a street and expect customers to walk two or three blocks,” said Carman. “They won’t do it.”

“They were a boost to businesses all around,” said Lahey. “I have to wholeheartedly disagree with her assertion that the street closures were the reason for her going out of business,” said Lahey.

Davoon’s last day is Sunday, December 27th, and is open from 11 AM until 2 PM.

Members of the Village of Adams say they plan on rolling out outdoor dining once again as soon as warm weather returns to the region.

