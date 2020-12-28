Adrian Police investigating Christmas Eve stabbing

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - Police in Michigan are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital.

Adrian Police were called to the 600 block of Finch St. at 8:01 p.m. on December 24 for a report of a stabbing. According to the investigation, two adult males were arguing when a 31-year-old man was stabbed twice. He was taken to a Toledo hospital with unspecified injuries.

An unknown male suspect left on foot prior to police arrival. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Joseph Wisniewski at 517-264-4808 or email APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

