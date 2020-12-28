December 28th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with a few flurries possible. Temperatures will be steady in the middle 30s. Tuesday will bring more sunshine with a high near freezing. There is a chance of a light morning rain/snow mix on Wednesday, otherwise rain is likely for the afternoon with highs in the middle 40s. A morning rain/snow mix is possible on Thursday, otherwise New Year’s Eve will be mostly cloudy with a high in the middle 30s. New Year’s Day may start off with a burst of sleet and freezing rain, otherwise rain is likely with highs in the middle 40s.

