Domestic disturbance turns into barricaded subject during Sunday incident

ARCADIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are investigating an incident from Sunday afternoon when a man barricaded himself inside an Arcadia home.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance situation just past noon. The subject was found to have a gun, and it turned into a barricaded subject.

After a short time, the subjects exited the home and Matthew Hinkle was taken into custody without further incident.

There were no injuries reported.

