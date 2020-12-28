Domestic disturbance turns into barricaded subject during Sunday incident
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARCADIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are investigating an incident from Sunday afternoon when a man barricaded himself inside an Arcadia home.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance situation just past noon. The subject was found to have a gun, and it turned into a barricaded subject.
After a short time, the subjects exited the home and Matthew Hinkle was taken into custody without further incident.
There were no injuries reported.
