TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

A local non-profit is kicking off a series of food distribution events from now through march.

The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is holding several drive-thru food distribution events.

Two of them are being held today.

Organizers say they expect to feed about 300 families today alone, but the need seems to be growing.

“We are seeing an increased demand. We have increased month to month since we started doing these in March. In October alone we did 4,500 families. In November we did 5,500 families. So we increased around a thousand families just from one month,” says McVicker.

A handful of servicemen are here at this warehouse on Belmont Avenue for one of today’s events.

The other is being held at the Birmingham Branch library.

Families can pre-register, show up and get a box full of food put right into their car.

McVicker says each box contains staples.

“A box of shelf stable, macaroni and cheese, cereal. That kind of stuff. We have a bag of apples. A bag of potatoes and then a bread and a dessert,” says McVicker.

McVicker says the food bank is trying to hold at least one of these events every day through the second week of March.

If you are in need you can find out more by clicking here:

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/food-box-distributions/

