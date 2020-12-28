Advertisement

Fulton County family seeks help for mother battling COVID-19

Hilda Perez contracted the virus while pregnant. She gave birth to a healthy baby and is now fighting for her life
Hilda Perez is fighting for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19 while pregnant. Doctors delivered the baby boy who is healthy.(WTVG)
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Fulton County mother is fighting for her life after contracting COVID-19. Hilda Cruz Perez got the virus when she was 9 months pregnant. According to doctors, she was transferred from Fulton County to Mercy St. Vincent’s hospital in Toledo. That is where she met Dr. Kelly Parker. Parker says Perez had her pulse oxygen levels drop and that started contractions. Shortly after arriving in the ER, she was struggling to breathe. Dr. Parker and her team decided it was time to get the baby out. Perez gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Dilan, via emergency C-section.

Unfortunately, she never met her son and her condition continued to deteriorate. Today, the 28-year-old mother of two has been transferred to Promedica Toledo hospital for ECMO treatment. It is a machine that removes the blood from the body and oxygenates it using an artificial lung. The goal is that this will give Perez a fighting chance for her lungs to recover. If it doesn’t work, she might require a lung transplant but this case is stuck in limbo.

According to Dr. Parker, Perez is currently seeking asylum in the U.S. Her immigration case is pending and without a change she only has emergency Medicaid, which does not cover all of the care Perez needs. Right now, hospitals across the Midwest are working to come up with a care plan for Perez and determine who can step up and cover the costs. Meantime, Dr. Parker says she was so inspired by the story of a mother who is pushing so hard to survive that she started a GoFundMe account to raise money for her fight.

“As a mom myself, I knew there were enough people in this country who would welcome the chance to help her and help her family,” says Dr. Kelly Parker.

Dr. Parker says local healthcare companies and doctors are working to find a long-term solution in an effort to give Perez a chance to meet her newborn son and get home to her 4-year-old daughter and loved ones.

“I think this campaign really demonstrates where the system has lots of cracks, the humanity of people will figure out a way to make it better,” says Parker.

Perez’s family is also making a plea for help. Asking anyone that can help with medical care or funding to come forward.

