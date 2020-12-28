Local EMS And fire crews get COVID vaccines

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and EMS crews qualify to get their COVID vaccines this week.

More than 200 showed up at Mercy Health St. V’s to roll up their sleeves for the first of two shots to protect themselves against the Coronavirus.

Mercy Health is working with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department to distribute the vaccines.

Nicole Zmijewski is a firefighter and was one of the first in line to get the vaccine. She says the decision came after a lot of personal research into the safety of the vaccine and she’s satisfied it’s the right move. She says the benefits outweigh the risks of getting COVID. “The fact that the virus itself isn’t that bad. They’d rather just have the virus itself and call it a day. I personally have seen people die, I’ve seen people be on ventilators.”

Mercy Health Dr. Kevin Casey says Mercy has vaccinated almost two-thousand of its employees and people seem to be tolerating it well. “A few people have complained of a sore arm but not to the same extent as they get with the flu. A few reactions, but nothing requiring hospitalization nothing that serious, and to a rate less than we’ve had with the flu shot.”

Toledo Fire Chief Brian Byrd says he’s going to sit out his turn on getting the vaccine now because he wants to stand in solidarity with his law enforcement partners who were shut out of the early availability of the vaccine by state health officials. When they get theirs, Byrd says he will get his. In the meantime, he encourages everyone to get a COVID vaccine.

