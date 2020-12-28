Advertisement

Lucas County first responders prepare to receive the first wave of COVID-19 vaccines

Starting Monday Mercy Health in partnership with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department will vaccinate EMT’s, paramedics, and fire personnel. But not included in this phase of vaccinations, law enforcement staff.
Lucas County first responders prepare to be vaccinated(Rogelio V. Solis | (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis))
By Jack Bassett
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Monday at noon select Lucas County first responders will visit Mercy Health’s St. Vincent Medical Center to officially receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals with Toledo’s Police Department will have to wait to receive the opportunity to be vaccinated according to Lucas County’s Health Department’s orders.

“With in the first or second day that the scheduling was made available there were close to 150 people who signed up for the vaccinations,” said Toledo Fire and Rescue Department Public Information Officer Sterling Rahe.

The vaccine distributions mark phase 1-A of the Ohio Department of Health’s rollout of the treatment. Health officials are clearing the way for front-line health personnel to roll up their sleeves including EMTs, paramedics, and fire service -- but not local law enforcement officials.

“We’re extremely disappointed that the first phase they weren’t included,” said Rahe. “They are on the front lines every day. They may not be exposed to patients that we see when we take them into the ER, but they are exposed to a large portion of the public.”

Pvt. Sterling Rahe’s frustration is not alone. Toledo’s Chief of Police George Kral took to Twitter to share his disappointment. Kral stating: “These front line officers are on the street day and night, serving, and deserve better.”

In response, Lucas County’s Health commissioner Eric Zgodnski issued a letter-writing: “Vaccination of all first responders to include law enforcement officials is a top priority for both our department and Mercy Health.” Zgodnski goes on to say: “Law enforcement officers will be provided access to vaccines through our partnership as soon as vaccinations for phase 1 B are available.”

The Lucas County Health Department has not yet released a time table as to when Phase 1 B will officially begin.

Toledo Fire and Rescue Pvt. Sterling Rahe told 13abc he hopes when fire staff do get the vaccine, it will set an example for others to follow suit when allowed the chance to be vaccinated.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

