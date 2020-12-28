Advertisement

Ohio AG Yost backs local religious school lawsuit against Lucas Co. Health Dept.

Ohio Attorney Gen. Dave Yost is shown in a file photo. On Monday, he announced massive arrests in connection with a human trafficking operation.(Source: WOIO)
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a brief with the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in support of three Christian Schools and Citizens for Community Values’ (CCV) lawsuit to overturn a Lucas County Health Board order shuttering all in-person education for students in grades 7-12.

“Arbitrary restrictions limiting in-person instruction for months on end have inflicted immeasurable harm on children,” Attorney General Yost’s Solicitor General Ben Flowers wrote. “An injunction allowing the plaintiffs to provide in-person instruction will thus advance the State’s compelling interest in ensuring that Ohio’s children remain free to pursue a high-quality education.”

Monclova Christian Academy, Emmanuel Christian, St John’s Jesuit, and CCV filed the lawsuit in federal court after the Lucas County Health Board blocked schools from holding in-person education for students grade 7-12 from December 4 to January 11. After a lower court denied the schools’ request for a preliminary injunction, the schools filed an appeal on Christmas.

The Court has asked the County Health Board to respond to the appeal by end of business on Tuesday, December 29.

“Attorney General Dave Yost has taken a stand against senseless government orders, and for religious freedom for all. He’s standing with the science that says it’s safe for children to be in school, and with the Constitution that ensures government cannot haplessly burden our free exercise of religion. Christians and all people of faith should thank AG Yost for standing at such a crucial moment,” said Aaron Baer, president of CCV.

