Ottawa native retires after 25 years in US Army

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ottawa native retired recently from the US Army after serving for 25 years.

Army Sgt. 1st Class Tim Meyer served as an administrative specialist and patient administrative specialist but spent most of his career in various public affairs roles during his 20 years in the Army and five years in the Army Reserve.

Meyer was stationed in Germany, Hawaii, and several US states. He was deployed to Iraq, the Philippines, and Kuwait, and visited Alaska, Iwo Jima, Guam, and Japan.

Meyer is the son of Charles and Jeanette Meyer of Ottawa. He is a 1984 graduate of Ottawa-Glandorf High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 1992 from Ohio University.

