Putnam Co. home suffers immense damage in Monday morning fire

FORT JENNINGS, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people made it safely out of a house fire early Monday morning in rural Putnam County.

Fire crews from four local departments were called to a fire in the 20600 block of Road 18S in Fort Jennings just before 12:20 a.m. First responders found a two-story home fully engulfed in flames with smoke coming from the windows.

Homeowners David and Bettie Hess and son-in-law Richard Walters evacuated with minor injuries. They were transported to Mercy St. Rita’s in Lima for treatment.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the home, detached garage, and a vehicle parked in the driveway suffered immense damage.

No foul play is expected at this time.

