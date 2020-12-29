December 29th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with highs in the low 30s. Snow is likely tonight between 9pm and 1am. Up to a half inch of snow is possible. Freezing drizzle is possible north of the turnpike between 5am and 10am Wednesday. Rain is likely for the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the middle 40s. New Year’s Eve will be dry and cloudy. Freezing rain is possible Friday morning, but the rest of New Year’s Day will bring rain with highs in the middle 40s. A light snow shower is possible early Saturday, otherwise late weekend and early next week will be dry with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

