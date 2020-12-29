Advertisement

December 29th Weather Forecast

A Little Snow, More Rain On The Way
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with highs in the low 30s. Snow is likely tonight between 9pm and 1am. Up to a half inch of snow is possible. Freezing drizzle is possible north of the turnpike between 5am and 10am Wednesday. Rain is likely for the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the middle 40s. New Year’s Eve will be dry and cloudy. Freezing rain is possible Friday morning, but the rest of New Year’s Day will bring rain with highs in the middle 40s. A light snow shower is possible early Saturday, otherwise late weekend and early next week will be dry with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Hilda Perez is fighting for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19 while pregnant....
Fulton County family seeks help for mother battling COVID-19
Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

Latest News

December 29th Weather Forecast
December 29th Weather Forecast
12/28/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/28/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/28/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/28/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
12/28/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/28/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast