Man arrested after allegedly threatening girlfriend, dog

Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend and dog with a knife early Tuesday in West Toledo.

Police responded to the 6300 block of Hill just before 2 a.m. Jay Edward Mackey, 38, had allegedly made threats against his girlfriend and dog.

Mackey refused commands to open the door, so they forced entry through a side door and took Mackey into custody. They used a Taser during the incident.

Mackey was treated at the scene and booked into the Lucas County Jail.

