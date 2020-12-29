Man arrested after allegedly threatening girlfriend, dog
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend and dog with a knife early Tuesday in West Toledo.
Police responded to the 6300 block of Hill just before 2 a.m. Jay Edward Mackey, 38, had allegedly made threats against his girlfriend and dog.
Mackey refused commands to open the door, so they forced entry through a side door and took Mackey into custody. They used a Taser during the incident.
Mackey was treated at the scene and booked into the Lucas County Jail.
