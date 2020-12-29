Spike in overdose deaths in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 2020 is on track to becoming the worst year for overdose deaths here in the state of Ohio. This comes from the non-profit group Harm Reduction Ohio’s analysis of the state’s mortality data.

The isolation that comes with COVID-19 has had a fatal effect on many of those fighting substance abuse.

“There’s definitely been an increase on relapsing and losing people and it’s very unfortunate that I’ve lost some people that are very close to me, even, along the way this year,” says Jessica Gowitzka. She has lost six people close to her to overdoses in the last year.

The loss that hurt the most was her ex-boyfriend.

“He chose to go back out and use again, and unfortunately, as this stuff has progressed, he got worse, and he ended up overdosing and dying,” says Gowitzka.

What Gowitzka’s former boyfriend struggled with is what most of us are grappling with - the pandemic that drags on and on, and everything that comes with it: the isolation, boredom, and being alone with your thoughts.

“We continue to see opiates be a constant. We’ve seen a rise in alcohol use,” says Ashley Kopaniasz, the senior substance use disorder director at the Zepf Center.

She says the pandemic has cut many people off from their support systems, while escape is easily available.

“Escape reality, escape emotional pain, escape the fear of the unknown. Many of us who may not have had struggles with the mental health or substance use disorders in the past are finding increased depression, increased anxiety, maybe even starting abusing substances to deal with this, “How long is this going to last?”” says Kopaniasz.

Gowitzka has now been been sober for a year and a half. She has a job at a local sobriety center, Racing for Recovery, where she sees that despite the pandemic, recovery is possible.

“You can change the way you live. You can change this. You can make the choice to take your life back,” says Gowitzka.

If you or a loved one is fighting substance use disorder, there are many resources available.

Lucas County Mental Health crisis line: 419-255-9585

Zepf Center

Racing for Recovery

HEALing Communities Study & PSA

