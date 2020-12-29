Tax tips before the New Year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Whether it was for business, pleasure, or charity, many Toledoans impacted by the pandemic changed the way they earned and spent their money. For some, this may also impact their tax breaks.

Experts say with the new year come new deductions, including benefits some may be able to receive for the first time working from home.

“If your employer is reimbursing you with some of those expenses you’re incurring while working from home, those are not taxable,” explains Tom Baird, President of Toledo CPAs. “They’re not going to show up in your W-2 or anything like that. If you do have a home office, there are cases where you can take that home office deduction and get an additional benefit there.”

For generous folks able to donate to non-profits this past year, be sure to save the paperwork when you file. Your deduction percentage rises from the normal 60% to 100%.

“If you are able to give all of your adjusted gross income, you can get a 100% deduction for that,” adds Baird. “Through the end of the year, you can take 100% of whatever you donated but it must be to a 501C-3 it can’t be to a family member or your neighbor down the street that you’re helping out that sort of thing.”

Many workers who may have gone on unemployment for the first time should also take note, that income is taxable.

“If you get to the end of the year and you’ve gotten to enough in unemployment benefits you might even have a W-2 for a portion of the year...you might have a situation you’re actually going to owe taxes,” warns Baird. “That can be a double whammy when it comes to filing your taxes in March or April. If you’re normally used to getting a refund and you’re not getting anything or even worse you’re having to pay something in that could really set you back at that point in time.”

