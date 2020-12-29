Tracking the Metroparks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 12,000 acres, and 190 miles of trails.

Joshua Brenwell is a GIS Analyst, Metroparks Toledo. He tells 13abc, “Everything in the world has a spatial location when you think of latitude and longitude.”

And when it comes to protecting and managing our parks, it’s critical to know where everything is. Brenwell explains, “If you don’t have a good understanding of where everything is, you can really lose sight of the big picture.”

So, Metroparks Toledo employs GIS. “GIS stands for Geographic Information System. And it’s basically just a way to capture spatial data and bring that into the computer,” says Brenwell.

And that process involves a number of tools. “The total station, you can use that to get really accurate information, down to an inch. The Trimble station gets you real-time, 3-inch accuracy. So that’s really good for fieldwork. And the drone is really good for getting a sense of the entire area.”

But it’s not just about where things are. Brenwell says, “So if you have trees, you can bring in tree locations into a map on your computer, and write down the heights of those trees, the species of those trees.”

All of this information is used to understand what’s going on in our Metroparks, and why.

“Plant monitoring, different things like that so that we know where rare or endangered populations are, and we can plan accordingly when we do natural resources work.”

And the trail maps you find on the Metroparks Toledo website? GIS helped build those too. “Anything like trails, where trails are, their alignment so that we can make those trail maps,” says Brenwell.

Much like meteorologists use spatial technology for forecasting, Metroparks Toledo uses GIS for keeping up with everything going on in our parks.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.