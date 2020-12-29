Advertisement

Two previous deaths ruled homicides by Lucas Co. Coroner

Crestview police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the area of West Bowers Avenue.(AP)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two deaths from earlier this year have been ruled homicides by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

On July 14, a 73-year-old woman was found dead in her bed. She was on a ventilator, and it was found the ventilator had been turned off.

On November 7, an 80-year-old man died under hospice care for multiple medical conditions secondary to uncontrolled and untreated Diabetes. He was under the care of others, and it was found that he had not been given his insulin as prescribed for approximately two months.

They bring the annual homicide total to 60 for Toledo.

Both cases are being investigated and will be presented to the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office.

