What to recycle after the holidays

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You might have a few extra garbage bags to put out to the curb this week. But some of the items you’re throwing out might be recyclable like old Christmas lights.

“There’s all the wire and the lightbulbs. All that can be recycled.”

In fact, if you’ve got any electronics to get rid of, Christopher Earl with Recycle IT USA Toledo says they’ll take “anything you plug in”. He explains, “People don’t really understand what’s in their electronics that they’re getting rid of. About 50 million tons of e-recycling is just thrown into our waste stream every year. And unfortunately, the US only recycles about 25% of that.”

Those items can be taken to a number of locations around the area anytime. But a special effort starting next week is collecting your Styrofoam.

Adam Cassi, Executive Director with Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful says, “It takes up a lot of space in the landfill but also isn’t recyclable locally. It takes special machinery to condense it and smoosh it up before it is able to be turned into a new product.”

But not all Styrofoam will be accepted. Cassi explains, “The food-grade stuff the egg cartons plates cups we won’t be taking any of that during these collections. There are often added chemicals to that sort of Styrofoam.”

And as with anything you recycle curbside look over the pieces beforehand. “Try to remove the tape stickers as much as you can if you’re going to bring it out to us,” says Cassi.

Meanwhile, if you’re thinking of recycling other items from the holiday know that they may be destined for the landfill anyway. “Really if it’s got any sort of additives at all so the glitter the sparkles the foil and the metallic even your wrapping paper has more of a plastic coating on it to give it a sheen,” Cassi says. “And that makes all of it unrecyclable.”

That styrofoam collection with keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful starts January 6th at the following locations and dates:

January 6th - Kroger at 7545 Sylvania Ave. Sylvania

January 8th - Eastern Community YMCA - 2960 Pickle Rd. Oregon

January 9th - Girl Scouts of Western OH - 460 W. Dussel Dr. Maumee

January 13th - Ottawa Hills Municipal Building - 2125 Richards Rd. Ottawa Hills

January 15th - Kroger at 8730 Waterville Swanton Rd. Waterville

January 16th - Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful - 1011 Matzinger Rd. Toledo

You can find more information on Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful’s website: https://www.co.lucas.oh.us/345/Keep-Toledo-Lucas-County-Beautiful or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KTLCB/.

If you’re looking to recycle your electronics, you can do that at:

Bedford Township: 8100 Jackman Road, Temperance, MI

Recycle I.T. USA Toledo Warehouse: 5265 Tractor Road Suite N (Last door on the left)

University Of Toledo: 3168 Village Loop

Perrysburg Township: 26609 Lime City Road

Springfield Township: 7617 Angola Road

Epworth Church: 4855 West Central Ave.

You can find more information on Recycle IT USA’s website: http://www.recycleitusatoledo.com/drop or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Recycleitusatoledo/.

