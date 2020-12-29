Zoo buildings to close through January

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In a video sent to members this week, Toledo Zoo and Aquarium CEO/executive director Jeff Sailer said the zoo’s buildings will close for January while the outdoor park will remain open.

Sailer said there are a number of reasons to keep the buildings closed and mentioned the normally low attendance in January as one factor.

Sailer also mentions the struggles the zoo encountered this year during the coronavirus pandemic, saying the zoo is in a much better place heading into 2021 than they had thought they’d be.

