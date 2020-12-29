Advertisement

Zoo buildings to close through January

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In a video sent to members this week, Toledo Zoo and Aquarium CEO/executive director Jeff Sailer said the zoo’s buildings will close for January while the outdoor park will remain open.

Sailer said there are a number of reasons to keep the buildings closed and mentioned the normally low attendance in January as one factor.

Sailer also mentions the struggles the zoo encountered this year during the coronavirus pandemic, saying the zoo is in a much better place heading into 2021 than they had thought they’d be.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Hilda Perez is fighting for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19 while pregnant....
Fulton County family seeks help for mother battling COVID-19
Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’

Latest News

Whether it was for business, pleasure, or charity, many changed how they earned and spent their...
Tax tips before the New Year
Many changed how they earned and spent their money in 2020. For some, this may also impact tax...
Tax Tips Before the New Year
The lobby
2020 on track to become worst year for overdose deaths in Ohio
Spike in overdose deaths in Ohio
Spike in overdose deaths in Ohio