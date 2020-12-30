12/30: Dan’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

The last day of 2020(!) will be a quiet and cool one, with highs in the mid-30s under overcast skies. The first day of 2021, however, will usher in freezing rain for the late morning through mid afternoon -- drive with care! That will switch to rain later in the evening, with scattered rain/snow showers in order for both days of the weekend -- highs in the upper 30s.

