12/30: Dan’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Dry for New Year’s Eve; freezing rain Friday
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The last day of 2020(!) will be a quiet and cool one, with highs in the mid-30s under overcast skies. The first day of 2021, however, will usher in freezing rain for the late morning through mid afternoon -- drive with care! That will switch to rain later in the evening, with scattered rain/snow showers in order for both days of the weekend -- highs in the upper 30s.

