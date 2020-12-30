Advertisement

‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited

Dawn Wells arrives at the Television Academy’s 70th Anniversary Gala and Opening Celebration...
Dawn Wells arrives at the Television Academy’s 70th Anniversary Gala and Opening Celebration for its new Saban Media Center on June 2, 2016, in the NoHo Arts District in Los Angeles.(Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dawn Wells, who played the wholesome Mary Ann among a misfit band of shipwrecked castaways on the 1960s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” died Wednesday of causes related to COVID-19, her publicist said. She was 82.

Wells died peacefully at a living facility in Los Angeles, publicist Harlan Boll said.

“There is so much more to Dawn Wells” than the “Gilligan’s Island” character that brought her fame, Boll said in a statement.

Besides TV, film and stage acting credits, her other real-life roles included teacher and motivational speaker, Boll said.

Born in Reno, Nevada, Wells represented her state in the 1959 Miss America pageant and quickly pivoted to an acting career. Her early TV roles came on shows including “77 Sunset Strip,” “Maverick” and “Bonanza.”

Then came “Gilligan’s Island,” a goofy, good-natured show that became an unlikely but indelible part of popular culture.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is one of six state trooper units involved in the Move Over Law...
Central Ave. temporarily closed after five-car crash
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Crestview police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the area of...
Two previous deaths ruled homicides by Lucas Co. Coroner
Hilda Perez is fighting for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19 while pregnant....
Fulton County family seeks help for mother battling COVID-19
Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Man arrested after allegedly threatening girlfriend, dog

Latest News

Wednesday’s final report from the attorney general’s office said the office will retain more...
Indiana AG: No charges recommended in fetal remains case
The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
Trump’s $2,000 checks all but dead as GOP Senate opposes more aid
TPD Sgt. Joe Okos founded the 12 Kids of Christmas program which teams up with local agencies...
First Responder of the Week: Sgt. Joe Okos
ohio schools
DeWine: Students exposed to COVID don’t necessarily need to quarantine