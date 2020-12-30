Advertisement

December 30th Weather Forecast

Rain & Ice Today & Friday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Freezing drizzle is possible before 10am, rain is very likely this afternoon with highs in the middle 40s. Rain is expected to end by 10pm tonight and a few wet snowflakes may mix in at times. Lows will be in the upper 20s overnight. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the middle 30s. Another storm system will arrive on New Year’s Day. Freezing rain is possible from mid-morning into the early afternoon. Rain is likely Friday afternoon and Friday night. There is a chance for a light rain & snow mix on both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 30s.

