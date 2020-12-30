DeWine: Students exposed to COVID don’t necessarily need to quarantine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The state of Ohio is changing its recommendation concerning quarantining students exposed to COVID-19, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday.

In an effort to keep students in the classroom, quarantine will no longer be recommended for students exposed to a positive case of the coronavirus if the exposure took place in the classroom and the masking protocol was being followed.

“Earlier this year, we pledged to look at the rate of COVID transmission in schools,” Gov. DeWine said. Preliminary results from Ohio Schools COVID-19 Evaluation Team found if students in class are masked/distanced, they did not have an increased risk of catching the virus from a nearby positive student.”

The new exception will not apply to extracurricular activities, including sports, and schools should continue to quarantine exposed students if masking/distancing protocols were not followed.

Also at Wednesday’s COVID briefing, DeWine announced that the 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. curfew will remain in effect until January 23 as a precaution to potential exposure during the holiday season.

