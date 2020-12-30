First Responder of the Week: Scott Leamy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fires, floods, shootings … it’s just another day on the job for Scott Leamy. Since 1998, he has served the community as a fire dispatcher, controlling emergency response and coordinating which crews are best for scenes throughout the city.

“You are trying to think outside the computer and what its telling you to do,” explains Leamy. “Is it truly giving me the right recommendation?”

Scott has worked on some of the biggest tragedies that have shaken Toledo to the core. He says he learns from each tragedy and shares his lessons when he trains new dispatchers.

“What makes him so good is that he is calm under fire,” says Kyle Simok, a fellow dispatcher.

Leamy is cool and decisive and those qualities help save lives.

“I don’t want to take away anything from the men and women on the street, cause we are in a cool, cozy, sometimes warm seat,” says Leamy. “But we are still a forgotten voice.”

Leamy is uncomfortable with the limelight, so he wants to share his moment with the teams of people who work alongside him.

“Every second of every day, there are trained dedicated professionals all throughout the 9-11 system to help them out in their time of need,” he says.

