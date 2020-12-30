Advertisement

First Responder of the Week: Scott Leamy

Since 1998, he has served the community as a fire dispatcher.
By Kristian Brown
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fires, floods, shootings … it’s just another day on the job for Scott Leamy. Since 1998, he has served the community as a fire dispatcher, controlling emergency response and coordinating which crews are best for scenes throughout the city.

“You are trying to think outside the computer and what its telling you to do,” explains Leamy. “Is it truly giving me the right recommendation?”

Scott has worked on some of the biggest tragedies that have shaken Toledo to the core. He says he learns from each tragedy and shares his lessons when he trains new dispatchers.

“What makes him so good is that he is calm under fire,” says Kyle Simok, a fellow dispatcher.

Leamy is cool and decisive and those qualities help save lives.

“I don’t want to take away anything from the men and women on the street, cause we are in a cool, cozy, sometimes warm seat,” says Leamy. “But we are still a forgotten voice.”

Leamy is uncomfortable with the limelight, so he wants to share his moment with the teams of people who work alongside him.

“Every second of every day, there are trained dedicated professionals all throughout the 9-11 system to help them out in their time of need,” he says.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is one of six state trooper units involved in the Move Over Law...
Central Ave. temporarily closed after five-car crash
Crestview police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the area of...
Two previous deaths ruled homicides by Lucas Co. Coroner
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Hilda Perez is fighting for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19 while pregnant....
Fulton County family seeks help for mother battling COVID-19
ohio schools
DeWine: Students exposed to COVID don’t necessarily need to quarantine

Latest News

TPD Sgt. Joe Okos founded the 12 Kids of Christmas program which teams up with local agencies...
First Responder of the Week: Sgt. Joe Okos
Three Sylvania school resource officers go above and beyond to build relationships with students.
First Responder of the Week: Sylvania School Resource Officers
Lyons EMT uses her own struggles to give better support for patients, families
Lyons EMT uses her own struggles to give better support for patients, families
Carl Arnold is a firefighter at 3 departments and a father of 3 girls.
First Responder of the Week: Carl Arnold