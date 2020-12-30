Advertisement

First Responder of the Week: Sylvania School Resource Officers

School leaders in Sylvania say officers Jeff Matuszewski, Bob Snow, and Dan Krajicek go above and beyond on the job.
By Kristian Brown
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - School leaders in Sylvania say officers Jeff Matuszewski, Bob Snow, and Dan Krajicek go above and beyond on the job. As school resource officers, they’re tasked with keeping students and staff safe and school buildings secure, but their impact doesn’t end there.

“It’s not coming in as the enforcer,” says Tim Zeiroff, Assistant Superintendent of Sylvania Schools. “I’ve watched in the buildings where it’s ‘how was your volleyball game?’ ‘How did the band concert go?’ ‘How did the basketball game go?’ ‘How did you do on the test?’ They form those relationships with those kids.”

Officer Krajicek has been a resource officer since 2006. He says he likes it when older students come back and say thank you.

“She said ‘Officer Dan Officer Dan, I just want you to know that I remember what you taught me in DARE and to this day I haven’t drank or used drugs’,” he says of one such student. “And she wanted me to know that. And she came up and gave me a hug. I thought that was really cool.”

Moments like these are what these officers will cherish forever.

“It feels good when a student asks for you and says ‘Hey, I want to talk to officer Jeff is he available so I can speak to him?’” says Officer Matuszewski, who has spent a decade serving in the schools. “So that’s what I love.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is one of six state trooper units involved in the Move Over Law...
Central Ave. temporarily closed after five-car crash
Crestview police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the area of...
Two previous deaths ruled homicides by Lucas Co. Coroner
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Hilda Perez is fighting for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19 while pregnant....
Fulton County family seeks help for mother battling COVID-19
ohio schools
DeWine: Students exposed to COVID don’t necessarily need to quarantine

Latest News

TPD Sgt. Joe Okos founded the 12 Kids of Christmas program which teams up with local agencies...
First Responder of the Week: Sgt. Joe Okos
Lyons EMT uses her own struggles to give better support for patients, families
Lyons EMT uses her own struggles to give better support for patients, families
Carl Arnold is a firefighter at 3 departments and a father of 3 girls.
First Responder of the Week: Carl Arnold
First Responder of the Week, Kacy Kunst, didn't know what she wanted to do with her life but...
First Responder of the Week: Kacy Kunst wants to inspire future female firefighters