First Responder of the Week: Sylvania School Resource Officers

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - School leaders in Sylvania say officers Jeff Matuszewski, Bob Snow, and Dan Krajicek go above and beyond on the job. As school resource officers, they’re tasked with keeping students and staff safe and school buildings secure, but their impact doesn’t end there.

“It’s not coming in as the enforcer,” says Tim Zeiroff, Assistant Superintendent of Sylvania Schools. “I’ve watched in the buildings where it’s ‘how was your volleyball game?’ ‘How did the band concert go?’ ‘How did the basketball game go?’ ‘How did you do on the test?’ They form those relationships with those kids.”

Officer Krajicek has been a resource officer since 2006. He says he likes it when older students come back and say thank you.

“She said ‘Officer Dan Officer Dan, I just want you to know that I remember what you taught me in DARE and to this day I haven’t drank or used drugs’,” he says of one such student. “And she wanted me to know that. And she came up and gave me a hug. I thought that was really cool.”

Moments like these are what these officers will cherish forever.

“It feels good when a student asks for you and says ‘Hey, I want to talk to officer Jeff is he available so I can speak to him?’” says Officer Matuszewski, who has spent a decade serving in the schools. “So that’s what I love.”

