High-risk health care workers get vaccines

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The third group from the initial wave of COVID vaccines is getting their shots this week at the UAW hall on Ashland Avenue.

This group includes people who work with high-risk clients in such areas as home health care or substance abuse and mental health treatment.

This is a closed pod setting where the companies sign their employees up and people show up by appointment. This ensures there are enough doses to give out. Most people will be getting vaccinated through open pod settings. These will be set up at large facilities and people just show up and get their shots with large numbers of people.

The health department says it hopes to give out all of its 2,000 doses by the end of next week.

