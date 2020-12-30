Advertisement

Animal adoptions accelerate during the holidays

By Kayla Molander
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - “Daisy is really happy-go-lucky. She’s happy to meet everyone. No one’s a stranger. She’s very active and playful,” says Toledo Humane Society’s shelter manager Kristen McCann.

Daisy is an adorable pup who has found her forever home, and she’s not the only one. There are a lot of empty kennels at Toledo Humane Society today.

“We see a lot of adoptions at the holidays. This year it seemed a little different since people had more time off this year around the holidays and were working from home, I feel like our adoptions were spread out about a week before, rather than a really busy few days before the event,” says McCann.

She also says that holiday adoptions tend to have a happy ending.

“Occasionally, we have a few returns just because of some unexpected change in circumstances or some unexpected allergies, or it wasn’t a good match for their household, but we find that the vast majority of the adoptions that we do are successful, and people come into it with long-term intentions, even though they’re adopting during the holidays,” says McCann.

She says most holiday adoptions are well thought-out and planned, much like Daisy’s.

“This family that’s adopting her had taken her for home for the holidays fostering for the holidays, but they decided she’s such a good dog, they just couldn’t let her go,” says McCann.

