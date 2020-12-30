Advertisement

Kwanzaa celebration goes virtual for 2020

kwanzaa
kwanzaa(gnj.media)
By Erica Murphy
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

Just like the rest of 2020, the African American tradition of Kwanzaa is going virtual this year.

The holiday runs from December 26th through Friday the 1st.

This year several cities are participating in the celebration.

Each day of Kwanzaa a different principle is featured.

Today’s is Ujamaa.

Which means Cooperative Economics.

”Its awesome that we can highlight that principle then because economic justice is one of the foundational pillars that the Black community has struggled with for years,” says Brother Washington Muhammad.

Brother Washington Muhammad says the celebration would normally take place at the Fredrick Douglass Center, but this year’s re-imagined Kwanzaa allows more people to celebrate all at once.

Each day the public can log on beginning at 9 a.m. to view the ceremonies and platforms palnned for the day for free.

“This year we have the Kwanzaa committes from Cleveland from Cincinnatti from Columbus, Dayton, Kent, Akron, Youngstown along with Toledo. And each day we’re highlighting each other’s city,” says organizer, Muhammad.

The seven principles are unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics , purpose , creativity, and faith

If you’d like to participate, we have a link:

https://gnj.media/kwanzaa.html

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is one of six state trooper units involved in the Move Over Law...
Central Ave. temporarily closed after five-car crash
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Crestview police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the area of...
Two previous deaths ruled homicides by Lucas Co. Coroner
Hilda Perez is fighting for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19 while pregnant....
Fulton County family seeks help for mother battling COVID-19
Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Man arrested after allegedly threatening girlfriend, dog

Latest News

A GoFundMe page was created on behalf of the family to raise awareness and collect donations...
No charges to be filed in Fulton County for dogs shot and killed, buried in farmer’s yard
Empty desks in a classroom
State Attorney General joins lawsuit against Lucas County Board of Health
Judge gavel.
Paramount subscribers allowed to continue using McLaren St. Luke’s services
Bismarck mass rapid COVID-19 testing site
Wood Co. offering drive-thru rapid tests