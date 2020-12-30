Kwanzaa celebration goes virtual for 2020

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

Just like the rest of 2020, the African American tradition of Kwanzaa is going virtual this year.

The holiday runs from December 26th through Friday the 1st.

This year several cities are participating in the celebration.

Each day of Kwanzaa a different principle is featured.

Today’s is Ujamaa.

Which means Cooperative Economics.

”Its awesome that we can highlight that principle then because economic justice is one of the foundational pillars that the Black community has struggled with for years,” says Brother Washington Muhammad.

Brother Washington Muhammad says the celebration would normally take place at the Fredrick Douglass Center, but this year’s re-imagined Kwanzaa allows more people to celebrate all at once.

Each day the public can log on beginning at 9 a.m. to view the ceremonies and platforms palnned for the day for free.

“This year we have the Kwanzaa committes from Cleveland from Cincinnatti from Columbus, Dayton, Kent, Akron, Youngstown along with Toledo. And each day we’re highlighting each other’s city,” says organizer, Muhammad.

The seven principles are unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics , purpose , creativity, and faith

If you’d like to participate, we have a link:

https://gnj.media/kwanzaa.html

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.