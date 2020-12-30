Advertisement

Man accused of arson, threatening to kill estranged wife

Ryan Johnson
Ryan Johnson(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man who allegedly set his estranged wife’s house on fire and threatened to kill her made a court appearance Wednesday, where his bond was set at $100,000.

Ryan Johnson is charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of aggravated arson. Johnson will be back in court on January 6.

According to court documents, Johnson broke into the victim’s home on Oct. 22 and set fire to it. He then called her, telling her he set fire to the home and threatened to kill her.

The victim was unharmed in the incident.

