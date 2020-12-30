Mercy Health prepares to vaccinate police officers; urges Gov. Dewine to make a switch

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health is working to vaccinate first responders in Lucas County. In the past 3 days they have vaccinated 550 first responders. Matt Sapara, the Vice President of Regional Development and Operations for Mercy Health says Mercy St. Vincent Hospital was given 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the Toledo Lucas County Health Department to vaccinate first responders. So far, a majority of those people wanting a vaccine in group 1A have received it, leaving plenty of doses left behind. Sapara and Mercy Health feel that the data shows these should be offered to law enforcement as soon as possible.

“We have the vaccine, we are ready to go. If the Governor were to change his mind today and include police officers in that 1-A groups we could begin to vaccinate them today,” says Sapara

A COVID-19 antibody study done by Mercy Health indicates that police officers are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 than other first responders. Toledo Police Chief George Kral says he believes the men and women protecting the streets should be given priority to get the vaccine just like the other first responders.

“I don’t want to bump anybody off, I don’t think we are better than anybody but without a doubt our officers are on the streets protecting our citizens 24/7 and they need this protection,” says Chief Kral.

At this point, Sapara says they anticipate receiving additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine soon, though delivery dates are unclear but this would not be bumping someone else out of getting a vaccine it would simply mean more vaccinations could be accomplished at a faster rate because there is a large group of officers ready and willing to take the shot.

Mercy Health leaders stopped short of saying they would go against the Governor’s vaccination plan but believe law enforcement should get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

“Nobody gets an award for the most vaccine that is not being used,” says Sapara.

