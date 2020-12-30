Advertisement

Movie theaters battle streaming services this holiday season

With the biggest blockbusters of the year being released straight to streaming services, The Maumee Indoor Theater is adapting its business to keep the in-person cinema experience alive and well.
With the biggest blockbusters of the year being released straight to streaming services, The...
With the biggest blockbusters of the year being released straight to streaming services, The Maumee Indoor Theater is adapting its business to keep the in-person cinema experience alive and well.(Jack Bassett)
By Jack Bassett
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - This Christmas long-awaited movie releases, Wonder Woman 1984 and Disney Pixar’s Soul soared onto the big screen. The movies all dropped on streaming services, instead of arriving only to theaters.

“Everyone realizes that they could probably stream it at home but they want the experience, and that’s what we give them,” said Maumee Indoor Theater Executive Director Tom Gillem.

The Maumee Indoor Theater has been a fixture on Conant Street since 1946. The cinema’s endless red velvet seats sit emptier thanks to ... Or “No thanks” to the pandemic.

“This is such a hard time for so many businesses, and especially anything that has to do with entertainment,” said Maumee Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristin Meyer. “Entertainment usually means being in groups larger than 10 at a time.”

Since reopening in June, Tom Gillian has spent countless hours reshaping his business.

“Movie theaters are fortunate in a way that it was always kind of socially distanced,” said Gillian. “When people come in the theater they don’t want to sit next to anyone anyway.”

On top of thorough cleaning procedures put in place, theater staff have had to get creative to draw in audiences. This holiday season the theater chose to showcase Christmas favorites.

“A lot of people I think were just kind of getting cabin fever and wanting to get out so they saw a classic film on the big screen,” said Gillian. So movie-wise we’ve done pretty good for the past few weeks.”

Even with the latest blockbusters arriving for viewers to watch from the comfort of their own homes, Gillian believes the magic of going to the movies will not die.

“People realize they can stream these things at home but yet they want to see it up on the marquee, they want to come in under the lights, by their ticket at the box office, and walk into the theater,” said Gillian. “People come for the experience just as much as they come for what film is screening that day.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Hilda Perez is fighting for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19 while pregnant....
Fulton County family seeks help for mother battling COVID-19
Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’

Latest News

A sign posted near Kohl's makes an interesting ask of the school district.
School shutdowns making some restless for change... or at least a refund
Holiday pet adoptions
Holiday pet adoptions
With an earlier last call, and health concerns amid the pandemic, Safe Communities of Wood...
Safe Communities of Wood County cancels free New Years Eve rides due to pandemic
Wintry weather overnight into Wednesday
Snow, ice and rain on the way