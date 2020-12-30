No charges to be filed in Fulton County for dogs shot and killed, buried in farmer’s yard

WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fulton County Prosecutor’s office released the details of why they will not be filing charges against a Wauseon farmer who shot, killed, and buried two Siberian Huskies in his backyard in November.

The dogs’ owner, Lisa Fox, had been looking for “her boys,” named Brutus and Skye, ever since they went missing on November 24th.

She searched for 21 days before law enforcement was able to inform her of their demise after anonymous tips surrounding their deaths.

“There could’ve been a better way to handle this instead of 21 days of searching and wondering, where are my boys? Are they OK? Are they stolen? Are they hurt?” said Fox, who says her dogs were both wearing collars with her name, address, and phone number.

In the release from Fulton County Prosecutor Scott A. Haselman, he states the investigation from two unnamed eye-witnesses “established that the two Huskies were shot and killed while they were actively attacking a calf on the farmer’s property.”

The office received many inquires regarding the incident, directing the reader’s attention to the current criminal law in Ohio, nothing requires the dogs’ owners to be notified about their deaths.

According to the Ohio Revised Code 955.28, a dog may be killed for certain acts.

“a dog that is chasing or approaching in a menacing fashion or apparent attitude of attack, that attempts to bite or otherwise endanger, or that kills or injures a person or a dog that chases, threatens, harasses, injures, or kills livestock, poultry, other domestic animal, or other animal, that is the property of another person, except a cat or another dog, can be killed at the time of that chasing, threatening, harassment, approaching, attempt, killing, or injury.”

Haselman also adds to the release, “While an individual’s attachment and affection for his or her dogs is understandable and reflected by the high esteem in which the dogs are held within our society, that does not change the fact that, under the circumstances of this case, the Ohio Revised Code clearly allows for an individual to protect his or her livestock from dogs that are in the process of trying to injure or kill that livestock.”

In the future, Lisa is hoping to get legislation passed that would require a person to notify law enforcement if they shoot and kill another person’s pet.

In the meantime, she and a family friend created a GoFundMe page to raise awareness about what happened and will be donating the funds to the Fulton County Humane Society.

“I needed something positive to focus on, something other than this horrible darkness that has been brought into our lives by taking two of our family members away from us,” adds Lisa. “Dogs are part of our families and if that happens the owner should not have to go 21 days searching in the woods and screaming their names looking for them.”

You can read the full release from the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s office below:

