Ohio COVID-19 curfew extended through late January

The curfew restricts activities between the hours of 10 PM and 5 AM to essential travel.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Gov. DeWine announced Wednesday that the Ohio Department of Health would be extending the curfew put in place last month in an attempt to curb the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. It will now run through at least January 23.

The curfew restricts activities between the hours of 10 PM and 5 AM to essential travel. Exceptions remain the same as under the original order. Residents are allowed to travel for work, to pick up groceries or visit the pharmacy, to seek medical care, and to provide care to another person.

Residents are also permitted to get carryout or make food deliveries but restaurants are not permitted to serve food and drink inside their establishments after 10 PM.

