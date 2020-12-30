Paramount subscribers allowed to continue using McLaren St. Luke’s services

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A U.S. District Court Judge in Toledo has ruled that Paramount insurance subscribers can continue to seek care at McLaren St. Luke’s and keep their WellCare Physicians Group providers in 2021.

ProMedica notified McLaren St. Luke’s in October of its decision to terminate the hospital’s in-network provider status for Paramount, its commercial and Medicare Advantage health plans effective January 1.

Judge Jack Zouhary ruled that McLaren St. Luke’s has won its preliminary injunction motion, and ProMedica’s motion to dismiss the case has been denied.

In a press release, a representative from McLaren St. Luke’s said, “(Tuesday’s) ruling is a victory for not only the Paramount health plan members who will be able to continue receiving care from the McLaren St. Luke’s physicians and caregivers they know and trust, but also our entire community. Now more than ever, our area needs strong hospitals and patients deserve a choice in where they receive care. We are pleased to continue serving the thousands of individuals and families who have come to rely on McLaren St. Luke’s, and we look forward to expanding and enhancing our services in the years ahead.”

