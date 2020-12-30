Advertisement

Paramount subscribers allowed to continue using McLaren St. Luke’s services

Judge gavel.
Judge gavel.(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A U.S. District Court Judge in Toledo has ruled that Paramount insurance subscribers can continue to seek care at McLaren St. Luke’s and keep their WellCare Physicians Group providers in 2021.

ProMedica notified McLaren St. Luke’s in October of its decision to terminate the hospital’s in-network provider status for Paramount, its commercial and Medicare Advantage health plans effective January 1.

Judge Jack Zouhary ruled that McLaren St. Luke’s has won its preliminary injunction motion, and ProMedica’s motion to dismiss the case has been denied.

In a press release, a representative from McLaren St. Luke’s said, “(Tuesday’s) ruling is a victory for not only the Paramount health plan members who will be able to continue receiving care from the McLaren St. Luke’s physicians and caregivers they know and trust, but also our entire community. Now more than ever, our area needs strong hospitals and patients deserve a choice in where they receive care. We are pleased to continue serving the thousands of individuals and families who have come to rely on McLaren St. Luke’s, and we look forward to expanding and enhancing our services in the years ahead.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is one of six state trooper units involved in the Move Over Law...
Central Ave. temporarily closed after five-car crash
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Crestview police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the area of...
Two previous deaths ruled homicides by Lucas Co. Coroner
Hilda Perez is fighting for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19 while pregnant....
Fulton County family seeks help for mother battling COVID-19
Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Man arrested after allegedly threatening girlfriend, dog

Latest News

Bismarck mass rapid COVID-19 testing site
Wood Co. offering drive-thru rapid tests
The organization is still encouraging those celebrating to find a designated driver ahead of time
Pandemic cancels free NYE ride services
Adoptions skyrocketed during the holidays, but some animals remain.
Animal adoptions accelerate during the holidays
With the biggest blockbusters of the year being released straight to streaming services, The...
Movie theaters battle streaming services this holiday season