Safe Communities of Wood County cancels free New Years Eve rides due to pandemic

The organization is still encouraging those celebrating to find a designated driver ahead of time
With an earlier last call, and health concerns amid the pandemic, Safe Communities of Wood...
With an earlier last call, and health concerns amid the pandemic, Safe Communities of Wood County will not be offering free rides home to party goers.(WTVG)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - For the past six years, volunteers with Safe Communities of Wood County offered free rides home for those ringing in the New Year in downtown Bowling Green, but this year due to the pandemic, they made the decision to cancel.

“It’s so important people have a safe ride home, and the more we thought about it and talked and strategized, we just knew we couldn’t do the rides safely,” explains Safe Communities coordinator Sandy Weichman. “Everyone that comes out to help is a volunteer, we don’t want to put them in harm’s way, we don’t want to put the citizens in harm’s way.”

The group normally has drivers and assistants in three to four nine-person vans that run throughout the night, as another alternative to driving after drinking during holiday celebrations.

Since October, they’ve talked with experts, along with local law enforcement about how to perform the service safely, but Weichman says they were worried about social distancing and the ability to disinfect the vans properly after each ride.

Last year, the group provided rides for 134 people.

But picking people up from larger house parties with fewer masks and sanitization restrictions in place was not something they wanted to risk.

Weichman is instead encouraging everyone to plan ahead, especially with fewer ride services on the roads.

“You want to take all your friends and go out and have a great time, but somebody needs to make sure everybody gets home safe,” says Weichman. “Call your UBER now, call your Lyft now, get your rides established.”

