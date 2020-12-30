School shutdowns making some restless for change... or at least a refund

Springfield Twp., Ohio (WTVG) - The pandemic has turned education upside down. Since March of 2020, school districts across the country have had to learn how to teach millions of students remotely. This fall, many school districts went back to in-person learning or a hybrid model and then were forced to switch again after recommendations from health departments due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

If you are driving in the Springfield Local School district, you might see a sign. The 13abc team was only able to locate one of these in the entire school district. It reads: “Springfield Schools please open full time or send half my taxes back.”

It is unclear who is behind the sign and if this is part of a larger movement but the Superintendent of Springfield Local Schools, Matt Geha, says there is plenty happening behind the scenes and many staff members are working around the clock to make sure families have what they need to successfully complete remote learning.

“What teachers are doing now whether in a classroom or at home, is remarkable,” says Superintendent Geha.

Geha says on any given weekday teachers are working long hours, well into the evening making sure students have assignments and have questions answered. In addition, the buildings are not closed. Everyday, teachers are reporting to class to teach, support staff and administrators are also in the building and custodians are keeping things clean for those still in the schools.

Springfield Local Schools is also providing around 200 meals daily to students in need and Geha says the district is offering a separate online academy, that families could opt-in during the beginning of the year.

All of these things come with a price tag and in some cases, Superintendent Geha says he is not sure how much the pandemic will play into the school district’s budget. he estimates it could be August of 2021 before the district and others around the state really know how much cash has been spent.

“You talk about levies and taxes, those are always like a year behind when we see what the impact was. I am concerned about it, our treasurer is and our board, Every Superintendent I talk with wondered what the cost will be when everything settles,” says Geha.

13abc polled some taxpayers to see what they thought about the sign. Some said they didn’t have enough information to make a judgement call but agree teachers are working extremely hard during unprecedented times to continue teaching and make sure students are learning.

Others have no problem supporting the schools financially but do think whoever made the sign was spot on about getting students back in class and hope the New year restores in-person learning.

“ I think they should be in school. Yeah? I really do. I had a grandson at St. johns and they were doing just fine,” says Susan Granata, a retired teacher.

Springfield Local Schools will begin 2021 with remote learning and then plan to switch to a hybrid learning model on January 19th, pending any changes in local COVID-19 cases.

