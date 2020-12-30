Snow, ice and rain on the way

Advertisement

Wintry weather overnight into Wednesday
By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
A *Winter Weather Advisory* is in effect for the northwestern half of the area through 9am Wednesday (including Lucas County).

Overnight snow may leave behind up to 1″ of snow accumulation for most areas. Temperatures will hover in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees overnight. Freezing drizzle is possible once the snow ends and before freezing rain moves into the area after 3-4am. With temperatures still below freezing, untreated surfaces may become icy with a glaze of ice expected for most.

Temperatures will rise above freezing between 7-9am, changing the precipitation to all rain. The rest of the day will be rainy, breezy and mild with highs in the mid 40s.

